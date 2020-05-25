Veterans dealing with stress and anxiety

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Memorial Day can be a stressful time for those veterans who have returned home and now live with constant stress and anxiety from losing fellow comrades.

Kari Whatley with the Equine Therapy Group says with 65,000 veterans on the Gulf Coast, many know the feeling of returning home without a loved one.

“There is nothing noble about punishing yourself for being the one who lived. People can come home and be angry and end up punishing themselves in really destructive ways. But one of the best ways to honor the dead is by helping the living. And that includes yourself.” Kari Whatley President of Equine Therapy Group

For more advice, watch the full video above.

LATEST STORIES