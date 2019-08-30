Verdict expected Friday in Pensacola murder trial

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A murder trial that has gained national attention is expected to wrap up Friday afternoon.

A private investigator, Taylor Wright, was shot in the head and her body was buried on private property belonging to Ashley McArthur’s aunt in Cantonment, Florida.

McArthur is on trial and she was the last one to see Wright on September 8, 2017, according to the state attorney’s office.

Prosecutors say the motive is money. Wright was going through a divorce with her husband. She put $34,000 of their money into a joint account with McArthur. When Wright tried to reach her to withdraw the money, she got no response until September 7th. Mcarthur agreed to pick Wright up the next morning and that was the last time Wright was ever seen until her body was found in October.

McArthur was seen on video September 9th at Home Depot buying potting soil and cement that was found where Wright was buried.

There is a lack of DNA in this case. The defense says there’s no physical evidence linking McArthur to the murder.

McArthur is a former crime scene technician. Earlier this year in a separate case, she was convicted of racketeering and organized fraud then sentenced to serve seven years in prison.

If she’s convicted Friday, she will get an automatic life sentence. Closing arguments start at 9:00 a.m.