GULFPORT, Miss. (WKRG) — A Vancleave man has pleaded guilty to possessing over 9,000 pictures and videos of child pornography.

A news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Cameron Willis Cotrill, 67, was identified as part of an online child exploitation investigation on the BitTorrent network.

BitTorrent is a file transfer protocol that allows users to download and upload content. Cotrill was identified as an offender possessing child sexual abuse material on the network.

A direct download was made of 139 files available on Cotrill’s device at his Vancleave home, according to the release.

On Jan. 11, 2022, FBI agents and state officers executed a search warrant at Cotrill’s home where they took electronic devices to investigate.

While searching the devices, officials found over 9,000 photos and videos showing sexual abuse of children, according to the release.

Cotrill is scheduled to be sentenced on April 11, 2024, where he will face a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.