UWF offers Pass/Fail grading option for Spring 2020

(Pensacola, Fla.) In an effort to support its students, the University of West Florida will make a temporary modification to its grading policy for the Spring 2020 semester.

All undergraduate and graduate students will have the option to convert courses to satisfactory (S) or unsatisfactory (U) grading, otherwise referred to as Pass/Fail.

Students can make the decision on a course-by-course basis and there is no limit on the number of courses students can convert to S/U grading for this semester.

All courses that receive satisfactory (S) grades will count toward degree requirements.

Undergraduate: all grades of C- or better in a course for which students elect the satisfactory/unsatisfactory grade will convert to an S.

all grades of C- or better in a course for which students elect the satisfactory/unsatisfactory grade will convert to an S. Graduate: all grades of C or better in a course for which the students elect the satisfactory/unsatisfactory grade will convert to an S.

If students choose to remain with letter grades in all of their courses, they will not need to provide any information. To convert a course/courses to satisfactory or unsatisfactory, students must complete the Grade Mode Change Request form by Friday, May 1, 2020. The form can be submitted by students beginning on Friday, April 3, 2020.

Before making this decision, students must consult with their academic advisor, department chairperson or faculty advisor to discuss available options. Students with any type of financial aid must consult with their financial aid counselor to discuss potential implications.

UWF made this decision after consultation with the Faculty Senate, Student Government Association, Office of the Registrar and UWF executive leadership. The flexibility and exception to the existing grading policy is in response to this unprecedented situation caused by COVID-19 and is meant to help students succeed and successfully complete the semester.

For more information on COVID-19, visit uwf.edu/coronavirus.

