UWF engineering students design “John Deere” style mobility device for boy with cerebral palsy

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola boy with cerebral palsy has a new way to get around.

Engineering students at the University of West Florida designed a custom “John Deere” mobility vehicle for Jack Carroll.

“He was weaker on one side, he had a hard time operating with his left side so we took the steering wheel and increased the size to make it easier to maneuver so he could do it with one hand, ” said Shane Smith UWF Student.

It has a three-point harness to allow Carroll to set upright, a steering wheel and a remote control so family and friends can help navigate him.

“It’s going to give him a little bit more independence where he’ll be able to just get on it and ride and not have us have to be helping him. So it’s going to be very fun for him,” said his Jack’s mom Danielle Carroll.

This is part of a new program at UWF designed to help children with physical disabilities to be more mobile and independent.