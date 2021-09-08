USS Alabama park to participate in annual Museum Day

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park will join hundreds of museums for the Smithsonian Magazine’s Museum Day on Sept.18, allowing the public to attend free of charge when presenting a Museum Day ticket.

To register for a Museum Day ticket, go to Smithsonian Magazine’s website.

Two tickets will be issued to every email address that signs up. Present your printed ticket or have it ready to present on your mobile device at the Ticket Office. Museum Day tickets are valid for Saturday, Sept.18 only.

Battleship Memorial Park is one of nine Alabama museums and historical sites participating in Smithsonian Magazine’s Museum Day.

Among the participating museums are:

Alabama Aquarium at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab; Conde Charlotte House, downtown Mobile; Gorgas House Museum, Tuscaloosa; Monroe County Museum, Monroeville; Vulcan Park, Birmingham; and the Wiregrass Museum of Art in Dothan.

USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park is located at 2703 Battleship Parkway. For more information on USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park, visit the website at www.ussalabama.com.