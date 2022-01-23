USS Alabama Crewmate applications open for 2022-23 academic year

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Battleship Memorial Park is on the hunt for the next round of USS Alabama Crewmates.

The applications will be available starting Monday, Jan. 24, and the deadline to turn them in is Friday, Feb. 18 at 4 p.m. The contest is open to young women between the ages of 19 and 21. All applicants must live in Mobile or Baldwin County during their term as a Crewmate.

The USS Alabama Crewmates represent Battleship Memorial Park and the State of Alabama at many events throughout the state. Six young women will be selected to serve as crewmates.

“I loved being a part of the Crewmates program in Mobile. I benefitted from it by gaining confidence in myself,” said Madison Smith, a former Crewmate and the 2020 Miss USS Alabama.

The 2022-23 Miss USS Alabama will receive a $3,000 scholarship, Miss USS Drum a $2,500 scholarship and the remaining Crewmates will each receive a $2,000 scholarship.

“The opportunity of being a Crewmate and eventually becoming Miss USS Alabama allowed me to become a well-rounded citizen in our community,” said Smith. “It allowed me to appreciate our city and state and to take pride in the beautiful place that I call home.”

Madison Smith, 2020 Miss USS Alabama and 2019-20 Crewmate

No entry fee or sponsorship is required to enter the contest. All accessories and uniforms worn at official functions are provided to the Crewmates for no cost by the USS Alabama Battleship Commission. All travel expenses for out-of-town activities are also provided by the Battleship Commission.

You can click here to download the application.