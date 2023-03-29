MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — USA Health along with the Frederick P. Whiddon College of Medicine is creating a urology residency program that is set to begin in July 2023.

The Office of Graduate Medical Education received approval from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education. Two residents have already been accepted into the program.

The residency is a five-year program. The first year is an intern year, which includes general surgery training. Four of the five years will consist of “urologic specialty training in general urology/surgery, robotics, pediatric urology, female pelvic medicine and reconstructive surgery and trauma and urologic oncology.”

The residency will accept one resident per year.