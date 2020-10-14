USA Health breaks ground on new $14 million freestanding emergency department

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- USA Health breaks ground on new freestanding emergency department to better assist West Mobile and help with ER diversions.

A new healthcare facility in West Mobile broke ground Wednesday. A new freestanding emergency department with USA Health. When complete, the state-of-the-art facility will provide people who live and work in west Mobile with convenient access to the most advanced emergency and diagnostic care available in the region. It’s location near the intersection of Hillcrest Road and Old Shell Road will also be convenient for students. With the proximately being less than half a mile from campus USA Health hopes the facility will be utilized by nursing, medical and other students, once up and running.

Leaders with USA Heath, the University and more broke ground on the $14 million facility on Wednesday morning, USA Heath CEO Owen Bailey saying this will just be a stepping stone for future projects “We envision a lot of partnerships coming from this and we also envision that this site could grow to be a more meaningful medical site. That this could be the first be just the first project.”

This new site will also help with diversion at hospitals across Mobile. Bailey again saying “Everyone is very busy and this will add some capacity to that and with us being the only level one trauma center in the area, we don’t need to be on diversion and so this will offload some of those patients that can be seen here instead of having to come to the trauma center.”

USA Health anticipates up to 15,000 patient visits per year at the location, which will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It will also being adding nearly 40 jobs to the area. It will take approximately one year for construction to be completed.

Freestanding emergency departments are a relatively new concept in Alabama with only a few being in operation, including one in Daphne, one in Saraland and locations around Birmingham. USA Health has been developing its plans for the facility since receiving state approval through the Certificate of Need process in 2018.

