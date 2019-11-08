Update to Florida AMBER Alert criteria

Pensacola, Fla (WKRG) — FDLE, in coordination with Florida’s AMBER Review Committee, updated Florida’s AMBER, Missing Child Alert criteria considering changing crime trends and newer technology. FDLE last updated the criteria in 2002.

The updated criteria includes an Enhanced Missing Child Alert which can be activated in cases where it appears a child was not abducted, but law enforcement believes he or she is in imminent danger. The Enhanced Missing Child Alert allows for a Wireless Emergency Alert (cell phone) in a targeted geographic area.

The Florida AMBER Plan is a cooperative effort between law enforcement, broadcasters and state agencies to provide critical information to the public to aid in the recovery of an abducted or missing child.

The AMBER and Missing Child Alert Program is one tool available to local agencies upon their request if a case meets the criteria and investigators believe activating the alert will help find the child.

Florida AMBER Alert Criteria

1. Child must be under 18 years of age.

2. The local law enforcement agency has a well-founded belief based on an active investigation, that a kidnapping has occurred.

3. The local law enforcement agency has a well-founded belief based on an active investigation, that the child is in imminent danger of death or serious bodily injury.

4. There is a detailed description of the child, or the abductor or the abductor’s vehicle to broadcast to the public.

5. The local law enforcement agency recommends activation.

Florida AMBER Alert Dissemination Methods

· Statewide law enforcement BOLO

· Flyer created and distributed

· Media is contacted

· Flyer posted on FDLE website

· Flyer posted on FDLE social media accounts

· Emergency Alert System is activated for broadcast TV and radio stations

· Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA or cell phone alert), between the hours of 7a.m. and 10 p.m.

· Florida highway road signs are activated

· Information is sent to retailors through Florida lottery machines

· Email and text distribution for citizens who sign up at www.missingchildrenalert.com

· Secondary distribution

Florida Missing Child Alert

Florida Missing Child Alert Criteria

1. Child must be under 18 years of age.

2. The local law enforcement agency has a well-founded belief based on an active investigation, that the child is in danger of death or serious bodily injury.

3. There is a detailed description or photograph of the child.

4. The local law enforcement agency recommends activation.

Florida Enhanced Missing Child Alert

Florida Enhanced Missing Child Alert Criteria

1. Child must be under 18 years of age.

2. The local law enforcement agency has a well-founded belief based on an active investigation, that the child is in imminent danger of death or serious bodily injury.

3. There is a detailed description or photograph of the child.

4. The local law enforcement agency recommends activation.

Florida Enhanced Missing Child Alert Dissemination Methods

· Statewide law enforcement BOLO

· Flyer created and distributed

· Media is contacted

· Flyer posted on FDLE website

· Flyer posted on FDLE social media accounts

· Florida highway road signs are activated

· Information is sent to retailors through Florida lottery machines

· Email and text distribution for citizens who sign up at www.missingchildrenalert.com

· Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA, cell phone alert), between the hours of 7a.m. and 10 p.m.

– A WEA may be used when law enforcement has a reasonable belief that the child can be located within a defined geographic area.