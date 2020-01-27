UPDATE: Suspect identified in shooting at Tom Thumb gas station

BRENT, Fla. (WKRG) — A man has been charged in the shooting of another man outside a gas station Sunday night.

Kardel Snow, 27, was taken into custody at the Tom Thumb at Pensacola Boulevard and Airport Boulevard just after 8 p.m.

Investigators arrived on scene to find the victim lying in a pool of blood after being shot in the shoulder. When asked by a deputy, “Who shot you,” he replied, “Kardel.” The victim was taken to Sacred Heart Hospital.

A witness said the two men started fighting and when the victim started to win, Snow pulled a gun and shot him.

Deputies found a Taurus G2 .40 caliber handgun in the suspect’s car.

Snow was booked and released from the Escambia County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

