UPDATE: Power has been restored following a serious crash in Prichard

UPDATE 6:23 AM — Power has been restored to the area after a truck knocked down a power pole in Prichard.

The driver is fine but shaken up after she hit the utility pole. She was taken to the hospital.

Alabama Power and the gas company were called out to assist in repairs overnight into the early morning hours. Power crews left around 6:00 a.m. Power was restored shortly after.

No word on what caused the wreck.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A serious crash knocked down a power pole in Prichard on St. Stephens Road at Clarke Avenue Monday night.

A truck crashed into the pole and knocked the power out in the area.

News 5 is working to get more details about the crash.

