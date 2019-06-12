UPDATE: Husband arrested for allegedly shooting wife off Old Shell Road

Local News

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:
tuscaloosa scene 1_1560302443573.jpg.jpg

UPDATE: 6/12/19 10:22AM– The following is a release from the Mobile Police Department; 

“On Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at approximately 7:55 p.m., police responded to the 2000 block of Old Shell Road in reference to the report of one shot. Upon arrival, officers discovered a female victim had been shot. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The victim’s husband was taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing. Officers have arrested and charged William Brutkiewcz, 59, with Domestic Violence 2nd degree.”

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — UPDATE (9:15 p.m.) Police say a woman was shot in the area of Tuscaloosa Street and Old Shell Road at about 7:55 p.m.

The woman was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The husband of the victim has been taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing. 

Original story:

Mobile Fire-Rescue responding to a report of one shot on the 2000 block of Old Shell Road.

News Five’s Dana Winter is gathering more details. She saw at least six police cars, an ambulance and a fire truck on the scene. One person was put in handcuffs into the back of a cop car. One woman appears to be injured.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more information.

news-app-download-apple-350x50
news-app-download-android-350x50

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida