UPDATE: Husband arrested for allegedly shooting wife off Old Shell Road

UPDATE: 6/12/19 10:22AM– The following is a release from the Mobile Police Department;
“On Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at approximately 7:55 p.m., police responded to the 2000 block of Old Shell Road in reference to the report of one shot. Upon arrival, officers discovered a female victim had been shot. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The victim’s husband was taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing. Officers have arrested and charged William Brutkiewcz, 59, with Domestic Violence 2nd degree.”
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — UPDATE (9:15 p.m.) Police say a woman was shot in the area of Tuscaloosa Street and Old Shell Road at about 7:55 p.m.
The woman was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The husband of the victim has been taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing.
Original story:
Mobile Fire-Rescue responding to a report of one shot on the 2000 block of Old Shell Road.
News Five’s Dana Winter is gathering more details. She saw at least six police cars, an ambulance and a fire truck on the scene. One person was put in handcuffs into the back of a cop car. One woman appears to be injured.
This is a developing story. Check back here for more information.