PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The University of West Florida has a lot to celebrate, according to President Martha D. Saunders.

Saunders touted the university’s milestone enrollment record Thursday during the 2023 State of the University address.

According to a news release from the university, more than 14,000 students joined UWF this fall, marking the institution’s highest enrollment in 56 years.

“The good ship Argo is sailing full speed and we have a lot to show for our efforts in the form of national recognition, student achievements and increased support,” Saunders said. “We have been successful because we have kept our focus on our mission.”

Saunders ended her address by looking ahead to big university projects underway or in store for the future such as the Sandy Sansing Sports Medicine Center, an on-campus athletic stadium, Building 4 Annex and a new residence hall to house UWF’s growing Living Learning Communities.

“For the past few years at UWF, we have set our gaze on access, programs of excellence and workforce development,” Saunders said. “We will continue on that path.”

Saunders noted that UWF ranked in the top 10 public institutions in the region by U.S. News & World Report for the second consecutive year.