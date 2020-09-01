UNDER THE SEA: Mississippi Aquarium opens in Gulfport

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mississippi Aquarium finally opened on Aug. 29 after being under construction for almost two years. Over 4,000 people came out for the opening weekend.

Dr. Alexa Delaune, Vice President of Veterinary Services at the Mississippi Aquarium, says, “We have a freshwater river, which is behind me right now with a lot of freshwater fish. We have an aviary with many different kinds of birds. We have alligators and crocodiles, so you can compare the differences, and we also have otters.”

All of those exhibits are outside. Inside there are three floors that are woven around one big tank. You start at the third floor, which shows the animals and fish that live at the surface. You can touch hermit crabs and even stingrays. Next, you descend to the second floor that represents the animals and fish that live deeper in the water. Here you can walk through a fully see-through tunnel of fish to get the best views. Finally, the first floor highlights the life that lives on the ocean floor.

Luckily, many of the exhibits are outside where social distancing can easily be done, but even inside (and outside), masks are required with hand sanitizer readily available. This aquarium is a safe place for families to get out and enjoy something a little different.

A young guest at the aquarium said, “My favorite part of the aquarium is seeing a lot of things. Like touching the stingrays.”

The Mississippi Aquarium has plans to continue to unveil new and exciting experiences in the future.

