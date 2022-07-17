We’re returning to a typical summer weather pattern: partly cloudy and humid with a high near 90. Showers and a few thunderstorms will start along the coast in the morning and spread inland with the sea breeze. There’s a 30% chance that rain will find you.

Showers fade away overnight. They’ll return tomorrow afternoon and every afternoon this week. Temperatures stay seasonable, with highs a degree or so either side of 90 and lows in the mid 70s.

The tropics are quiet.

The Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo wraps up today on Dauphin Island. Fisherfolks may have to dodge a thunderstorm or two over the coastal waters, but will have mostly quiet conditions, with seas 1 foot and a light east breeze.