Two Washington County girls missing in Florida

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WKRG) — A missing child alert has been issued for Brylee Pate and Braylen Pate, both 7-years-old.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the girls were last seen in the area of the 2600 block of Finch Circle in Chipley.

The girls might be with Vanessa Cotroman and could possibly be traveling in a 2020, blue Nissan Altima.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this person, please contact FDLE or the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111 or 911.

LATEST STORIES: