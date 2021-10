MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Beginning Wednesday, Infirmary Health will allow two visitors per patient at its facilities.

The policy impacts Mobile Infirmary, Thomas Hospital, North Baldwin Infirmary, Infirmary Long Term Acute Care Hospital, J.L. Bledsole/Rotary Rehabilitation Hospital and Colony Rehabilitation, according to a news release.

Visitors must be at least 12 years old and minors must be accompanied by an adult.

The news release did not give a reason for the change.