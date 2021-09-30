Two Okaloosa County cold case homicide suspects arrested

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two suspects wanted by Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OSCO) from a 2005 cold case homicide are now in custody.

Suspected trigger man Victor Stanton, 44, of Fairhope, Ala., was booked into the Dallas County Jail in Texas Sept. 28 on an OSCO warrant for the 2005 shooting death of Luis Gonzalez at his Monahan Drive apartment near Fort Walton Beach, Fla., according to a news release from the OSCO.

Co-defendant Bennie Richardson, 42, of Loxley, Ala., is detained at the Okaloosa County Jail in Crestview after turning himself in on Sept. 4., according to the release.

Stanton and Richardson are the final two of four suspects wanted by the OSCO for the 2005 shooting.

OSCO investigators concluded that the shooting was the result of a drug-related home invasion robbery.

Adrian Watson of Fort Walton Beach and Marcus Snowden of Daphne, Ala., were “previously located,” according to the release.

OSCO investigators were able to arrest the four suspects due to new witness testimony and information.