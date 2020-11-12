Two men indicted for murder on Klondike Road

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County grand jury has indicted two men for first-degree murder.

Kentavious Oliver and Sam Young are both being held with no bond as they await their arraignment next Thursday.

These indictments stem from the shooting death of Kevin Swan on Oct. 3 outside his home on Klondike Road.

