Two men indicted for murder on Klondike Road

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County grand jury has indicted two men for first-degree murder.
Kentavious Oliver and Sam Young are both being held with no bond as they await their arraignment next Thursday.
These indictments stem from the shooting death of Kevin Swan on Oct. 3 outside his home on Klondike Road.
LATEST STORIES
- Texas 2-month-old on life support after testing positive for heroin has died, police say
- Kwon Alexander already building rapport with Saints
- Online petition to name LeVar Burton as Alex Trebek’s replacement on Jeopardy! gathers thousands of signatures
- Less humid air to wrap up the work week, Even cooler temps ahead
- Family of woman decapitated by gate at Utah’s Arches National Park files $270M lawsuit