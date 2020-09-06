Two men hit in hit and run in Prichard

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Two men were struck in a hit and run in Prichard on September 5 around 9:50 PM. Both men were injured in this accident.

Prichard police are investigating and still in search of the driver who hit the men.

This is a developing story. As soon as more information is released WKRG News 5 will keep you informed.

