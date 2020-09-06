Two men hit in hit and run in Prichard

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Joining us this morning is George Sinclair, formerly with Government Street Presbyterian Church, now the reverend is retired but he’s staying busy. His new book “Look Around” is a series of thoughtful, engaging essays on a wide range of topics in Christianity and faith. Each chapter is a question on a big topic. What is your overarching message with this book?

Guest: 1) Good Morning, Chad. Great to be with you and thank you for the question. I've tried to write a book for people of faith who are committed but want to go deeper--people who are regular churchgoers and members who want a better understanding of their faith, its origins, and more important implications for life here and now. Faith is not reserved for Sunday morning. If we're serious when we say we should walk the talk faith carries us beyond the church door and colors all aspects of life--not by simply sprinkling a little God talk here and there in religious matters but in all aspects of living--not just our personal lives but our words in actions in public life. I've also tried to write for people who were once active in the church but have grown disenchanted. And I've tried to write for people who are curious about the Christian faith but are disillusioned with the church and there are plenty of reasons for disillusionment. The church is an all too human institution--flawed, sometimes fraudulent, and sometimes toxic.