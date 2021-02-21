Two killed in crash in Choctaw County; one from Washington County

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) -- The cold weather shelter for the homeless and heatless in Santa Rosa County is opening for the next two nights. Here's a news release from the county:

The cold weather shelter for the homeless and/or heatless will open Mon., Feb. 22 and Tues., Feb. 23 at Ferris Hill Baptist Church, 6848 Chaffin St. in Milton. It will be closed tonight, Sun., Feb. 21. Those who would like to stay at the shelter must arrive between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Only service animals (with verification of rabies vaccination) are permitted to stay with guests. No one will be admitted after 8:30 p.m. unless brought in by law enforcement. The shelter closes at 7 a.m. each morning.