Two killed in crash in Choctaw County; one from Washington County

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

unedited press release

GROVE HILL POST – A two-vehicle crash at approximately 8:35 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, has claimed two lives.  Clifford Johnson, 58, of Millry was killed when the 2011 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving collided with a 2007 Peterbilt driven by Will Pittman Jr., 56, of Waynesboro, Miss. Tiesha Grayson, 23, of Silas was a passenger in the Silverado and was also killed as a result of the crash.  The crash occurred on U.S. 84 near the 7 mile marker, one mile west of Silas, in Choctaw County.  Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories