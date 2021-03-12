Two in Brewton facing multiple drug charges after traffic stop

BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — Two people are facing multiple drug charges after Brewton police found a large amount of drugs in their vehicle during a traffic stop.

On Thursday evening, a Brewton Police Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Keisha Chalet Carmichael, 41 on South Boulevard in Brewton. Kyle Andrew Everhart, 35 was the passenger in the vehicle at the time of the traffic stop.

After the officer smelled marijuana in the vehicle, a search was performed and officers discovered several ounces of marijuana as well as Ecstasy/MDMA pills, and a digital scale. Because of the weight of the MDMA found in the vehicle, both Everhart and Carmichael were charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute as well as Possession of Marijuana in the First Degree and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.