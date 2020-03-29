Two fatal crashes along same stretch of road in Washington County Saturday morning

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported two, separate fatal crashes in Washington County Saturday morning on the same stretch of road.

The first fatal crash happened around 5 a.m. on U.S. Highway 43 in the Wagarville community. Troopers said the driver of a 2007 Mercury Grand Marquis was traveling south near the 47 mile marker when they lost control of the car and struck a tree on the northbound side of the highway. The vehicle caught fire and the driver died on the scene. The driver’s identity has not been released.

The second fatal crash happened around 8:45 a.m. on U.S. Highway 43 in the Wagarville community near the 49 mile marker. Troopers said 60-year-old Ricky Timothy Smith of Chatom died when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a power pole and several trees on the southbound side of U.S. 43. Smith died on the scene.

LATEST POSTS: