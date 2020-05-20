Two corrections officers attacked by inmate at Monroe County Detention Facility

MONROEVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) – Monroe County Sheriff Thomas Boatwright tells News 5 two corrections officers were attacked by an inmate Wednesday afternoon. The incident occurred at the Monroe County Detention Facility in Monroeville.

Sheriff Boatwright says the officers were attempting to remove a phone from the person when they were attacked. The officers were cut on their arms by an unknown object and received injuries to their heads. They’re being treated for their injuries.

Sheriff Boatwright says an investigation will be conducted.

