Two charged with child abuse after baby found with fractured femurs

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man and woman have been arrested after deputies say a four-month-old baby was found with fractured bones in each leg.

Dustin McCurdy and Ashley Mack are charged with aggravated child abuse.

The Department of Children and Families received a complaint and a DCF investigator went to the home for a welfare check. The investigator determined the condition of the home was not suitable for the baby’s wellbeing. The four-month-old had bruises on her face and head, according to DCF.

X-rays found femur fractures on each leg which were possibly caused by pulling on the baby’s legs. The medical report reads “the type of fractures this child has sustained is the most specific fracture seen in child abuse, and is the result of violent shearing (pulling).”

A woman told investigators McCurdy and Mack had been living with her since June 2019 and they both had a drug addiction problem and were constantly fighting. She said on Jan. 23, 2020, she left the baby with the two while she went to work. A witness told investigators the man and woman were arguing in a bedroom with the baby on the bed. That witness took the baby away. McCurdy told that witness that Mack threw the baby on the bed and Mack said McCurdy pulled the baby’s legs causing the injuries, according to the arrest report.

