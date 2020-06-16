Two activists leading protests named to PPD Citizens Advisory Committee

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Two young activists who have been part of recent protests have been nominated to serve on the citizens advisory committee that is in the process of being created.

Mayor Grover Robinson hopes to have the committee formed and holding meetings before the end of the year.

Two of the mayor’s four nominations went to Kyle Cole, who’s been instrumental in the Pensacola protests after George Floyd was killed, and Haley Morrissette, who is an activist with the group Dream Defenders. Morrissette has been leading protests and calling for this committee among other changes since last summer when Tymar Crawford was shot and killed by a Pensacola police officer.

“I’m looking forward, and I know Dream Defenders also, to being part of the budget hearings that are going to be coming up as far as where money can be allocated, where it will be divested from..things like that being part of this committee,” Morrissette said. “Then also to be able to really have a voice and hear how we can help be liaisons to making sure citizens are taken care of.”

The committee will hear citizens’ complaints and make recommendations to improve the police department.

So far, Morrissette and Cole are the only people of color on the committee.

City council members nominated three others to serve: Laura McKnight, Charles Bare and Drew Buchanan. Other city council members will make their nominations by the end of the week and the mayor will make two more nominations.

