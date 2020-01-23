Tuberville talks polls, education, Sessions

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Candidate for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate and former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville has been making the rounds, 40 days ahead of the Republican primary in March.

The most recent polling numbers from December show Tuberville firmly in second place since former Senator Jeff Sessions jumped into the U.S. Senate race in November. Polls show Lower Alabama Congressman Bradley Byrne in third place behind Tuberville.

“It’s kind of like talk radio in football when I’d listen to things, people didn’t really didn’t know what they were talking about. Polls are kind of a guestimation—I don’t take anything for granted,” Tuberville said.

It’s a different kind of campaign. Just weeks from the primary his closest opponents are plastering the airwaves with ads. The coach says you’ll soon be hearing from him.

“A normal person can’t do it, well, I’m not a normal person. People in this state know who I am. I don’t have to spend 5 million dollars on name recognition. If I had to do that I wouldn’t be doing this today,” said Tuberville.

Tuberville says the most pressing issues facing Alabamians, as he sees it—immigration, healthcare, and most importantly, education.

“We do not want to give up the freedoms that we have, and freedom comes from education…and our education system right now needs a huge overhaul,” he said.

Right now, according to the most recent polls, only Jeff Sessions is standing in Tuberville’s way.

As for Sessions, Tuberville says, “He’s from the swamp, deep state and he wasn’t loyal to our president, turned his back on him—and I think people are going to hold him accountable for that.”

In another poll from December, the numbers show in a head to head match up with Democratic incumbent Senator Doug Jones, Tuberville would have the edge by at least seven points, or in the coach’s language, a touchdown.

