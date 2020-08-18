Trump, Jr.: ‘No brainer’ that Tuberville wins

Donald Trump, Jr. predicted an easy win this fall for Alabama Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville.

“I think it’s sort of a no brainer,” Trump, Jr. said in a satellite interview Tuesday with WKRG News 5’s Peter Albrecht. “I know the people of Alabama, I spend a lot of time there,have a lot of friends in the south. Last time you had an anomaly because of some craziness going on, but I think Tommy’s going to do a great job and more importantly represent Alabama very well In the United States Senate.”

Tuberville faces Democrat incumbent Doug Jones. In 2017, Jones defeated Republican Roy Moore in a special senate election. Moore was the subject of claims by several women that he had sexually assaulted or harassed them.

Trump, Jr. says he is not concerned by recent polling that shows his father trailing in key swing states like Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, and in a dead heat with Joe Biden in crucial southern states like Florida and Georgia. He says many Trump supporters are afraid to admit their support to pollsters.

“I don’t think people are going to be all that apt to tell a pollster the truth when they randomly call them,” Trump said. “I think we experienced that the same way in 2016 where if we did online polling versus telephone polling, in online polling that would when you are alone, by yourself, in a voting booth, we outperformed the regular polling by 15 points in large sample sizing. So, i’m not so worried.”

Trumps says his father and other Republicans are being unfairly portrayed as trying to suppress voting. He says there’s no problem with absentee voting for Republicans, but there is with full mail-in balloting.

“The Democrats are really trying to conflate the issue between absentee balloting, a process that works, where someone individually requests a ballot for an address where they live, a system that’s worked in many states, including Florida, and universal mail-in voting.”

