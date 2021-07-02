Trucks will be detoured around Wallace Tunnel during peak holiday travel hours

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Transportation is implementing a truck detour at the Wallace Tunnel throughout the holiday weekend.

Westbound commercial truck traffic will be detoured to the Cochran Causeway at Exit 27. While this contingency plan has been implemented successfully so far with a reduction of congestion and crashes along I-10, it is ALDOT’s intention to only implement this plan in rare cases of extreme high volumes of traffic. Facebook, ALDOT

Trucks will be able to use the Wallace Tunnel again when congestion recedes. The plan is fluid, but the detour currently will be in place through 6 p.m. Friday.