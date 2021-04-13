Truckers rank Atmore truck stop #2 in the state

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) – A truck stop in Escambia County, Alabama received a high ranking this week. Creek Travel Plaza (CTP) announced Tuesday it was ranked the second most preferred truck stop in the state of Alabama by Trucker Path (TP) mobile app users. Over 500,000 truckers reviewed more than 6,000 truck stops nationwide.

“I’m proud of our team and not surprised they have been recognized by Trucker Path again for 2020. Our staff is dedicated to the highest standards of customer service and satisfaction,” said CTP General Manager Tammy Smith.

See the full press release below:

This award-winning independent facility has been recognized by TP users multiple times. In 2017, CTP was named the #1 Independent Truck Stop in the nation and the #1 Alabama truck stop, and in 2016, it ranked as the 24th most preferred truck stop in the country. TP did not award rankings in 2018 and 2019.

Owned by the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, the property is among a collection of tribally-owned businesses managed by Creek Indian Enterprises Development Authority (CIEDA).

CIEDA President/CEO Cody Williamson commented, “This most recent recognition of excellence for the Creek Travel Plaza is a testament to their team’s commitment and dedication to providing our hardworking truckers with a clean, safe, and friendly place to stop in, refuel and relax. Since opening in 2012, they have maintained this high level of quality hospitality, and it shows by the awards they continue to receive. We are all very proud of the job they do.”

Poarch Band of Creek Indians’ Chairwoman and CEO, Stephanie A. Bryan said, “I am so proud of our CTP team. Smith was one of the first employees hired at CTP when they opened in 2012, and it’s clear she understands what it takes to make customers feel welcome and cared for when they stop at CTP. Her team strives to keep travelers coming back again and again.”

Trucker Path is America’s fastest-growing platform for the trucking industry, providing navigational assistance and freight matching. The TP website states that the app is regarded as America’s most popular app for truckers. It helps truckers find truck stops, available parking, rest areas, open/closed weigh stations, and much more. With the additional challenges of COVID-19, the app’s services are more valued than ever to help truckers find the best places to stop.

The survey found drivers prefer locations, such as Creek Travel Plaza, because they offer abundant parking, clean bathrooms and facilities, friendly service, laundry services, free Wi-Fi, and competitive diesel prices. Independent restaurant choices, such as the Diner at CTP, scored high for drivers when choosing their travel stops.

For more on Trucker Path’s 2020 rankings, visit: https://truckerpath.com/blog/2020-truckers-choice-award/