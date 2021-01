JACKSON, Ala. (WKRG) — Jackson Police Chief Jerry Taylor confirms the victim in Thursday’s shooting was 72-year-old Thearthor Dixon of Thomasville.

Dixon was shot and killed near his logging truck around 5 a.m. Investigators are still interviewing witnesses but it appears the robbery may have been the motive.

No suspect, or suspects, have been named at this time. An employee at a nearby gravel pit located Dixon’s body and called 911.

Police hope to release more information soon.