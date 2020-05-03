Truck overturns in front of funeral home in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A truck overturned in front of Christian Benevolent Funeral Home on Hamilton Street in Mobile.

It happened a little before 5 p.m. Sunday. The driver was transported to the hospital and the extent of their injuries is unknown. News 5 is working to gather more details.

A witness says the truck ran off the side of the road multiple times, flipped, and the driver fled from the truck and was tackled a couple of blocks away.

