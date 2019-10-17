Tropical Storm warning cancellations

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 has prompted a tropical storm warning along our area on the Gulf Coast. As a result, some events are have been canceled.
- Tri the Gulf Triathlon: The Tri the Gulf scheduled for this weekend has been canceled due to this possibility of tropical weather.
- Santa Rosa County Schools after school activities canceled Friday. For now, school events scheduled for Saturday, October 19th will continue as scheduled.
- Escambia County, FL Schools cancel all after-school activities for Friday, Oct. 18. These include the following football games: Escambia County, Florida; Booker T. Washington High School vs Tate High School; and all games previously scheduled to be played to the east of Escambia County; Escambia High School vs Ft. Walton Beach High School; Pensacola High School vs Panama City Arnold High School; and Pine Forest High School vs. Choctaw High School in Ft. Walton. Currently, plans for the football game in Louisiana for West Florida High School vs DaLaSalle High School have not been affected.
- Gulf Shores City Officials have decided to cancel all events related to the Wild & Wicked Beach Bash, including the Haunted Hustle 5K, Witches on Wheels Bike Parade and concert by Fly By Radio. Unfortunately, as was indicated on our pre-registration information, we are unable to issue refunds. Registered participants may still pick up their packets tonight from 4 to 7 p.m. at Big Beach Brewing Company. Remaining packets may be picked at the Bodenhamer Recreation Center beginning tomorrow, October 18.
