Tropical Storm warning cancellations

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Lawsuits are being filed across the country aimed at a product issued to thousands of members of the military. Earplugs are a basic item issued to service members who are sometimes in very loud environments. But the ones bought by the Defense Department from the 3M company didn't work, according to the government, who says that has led to serious issues involving hearing loss.

The earplugs in question are 3M's combat arms earplugs. They were issued to service members from 2003 to 2015.