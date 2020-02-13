Trial starts for Pensacola man accused of beating grandfather to death

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The jury trial started Thursday for Marcus Knight, who’s accused of beating 66-year-old James Royster, who was found dead, in a home on E. Lee Street on May 8, 2019.

Knight was arrested on a theft charge that day, but he was not initially charged with murder. After investigating for several weeks, Knight was charged with murder on Friday, May 31.

