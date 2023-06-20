MOSS POINT, Miss. (WKRG) – An apparent tornado devastated parts of Moss Point, Miss., leveling homes and leaving a trail of debris across several neighborhoods Monday.

“It sounded like a freight train and I said uh oh we’re in trouble. It started coming through making a loud noise, just like a train. You better run,” said Janet Brown.

Brown was home alone as the winds picked up, watching as sheets of tin roof were ripped away. Her house, built in 1898, tearing apart in just a few seconds.

“I stayed where I was, because I couldn’t make it through the house. The ceiling started falling and started peeling off like a pear,” she explained.

A path of damage extends from Moss Point High School to Payne St., east of downtown. On Parallel St. Clevester Nettles stood at his front door watching the weather. He says the high winds were growling as they pushed him across the house.

“When the wind picked up and I closed it that door came back in on me and just knocked me down. It had me rolling all through the living room, the dining room. I just prayed for the best,” said Nettles.

He says his arms are still sore Tuesday, but he knows he’s lucky to be alive. Windows are busted out of cars and SUVs in the neighborhood. The intense winds changed the landscape of this small community.

“Yeah, it’s going to be a while. Just processing that in my mind. Here today, gone tomorrow,” said a resident.

Residents said they’re leaning on support from family and friends as they start to pick up and begin rebuilding.