Traffic Alert: Royal Street closed for electrical upgrades

Drivers will have to make some changes for a short time as crews shut down one of downtown Mobile’s busiest roads.

Alabama Power said the work that’s being done here should be worth it in a few weeks once it’s completed.

Royal Street is closed between Government and Conti streets for the next two to three weeks for electrical upgrades.

Officials said all of the work is being done underground, replacing pipes and cables.

While the area is closed, drivers can detour on Dauphin, Saint Emanuel and Government streets.

Officials said the current system is several decades old and the upgrades mean fewer outages and a better experience for people downtown.

“This is a small part of a five year upgrade system we have planned for the downtown area. The work started in 2018 and we’re about halfway through that process. The goal is to provide downtown with more reliable electric service for the future,” Beth Thomas with Alabama Power.

Officials said the next phase of the project will be at St. Joseph and St. Michael streets.