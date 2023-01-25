Alabama Power will start increasing rates in January 2023. The rate will increase by about $6.81 for the typical residential customer.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Strong winds could down trees and powerlines as a significant storm system moves across the Gulf Coast.

Recent rains saturated the ground, which can compromise trees. Add in wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour, and you get conditions that could produce significant power outages across the Gulf Coast.

News 5 is keeping a running list of the total number of power outages and total customers affected for the following:

Alabama Power

Riviera Utilities

Baldwin EMC

Florida Light and Power

Mississippi Power

Singing River Electric

Alabama Power

Total number of power outages:

Number of customers affected:

Number of outages in Mobile County: 40

Number of outages in Baldwin County: 3

Number of outages in Escambia County:

Number of outages in Monroe County:

Number of outages in Washington County:

Number of outages in Clarke County:

Riviera Utilities

Number of power outages:

Number of customers affected:

Baldwin EMC

Number of power outages:

Number of customers affected:

Florida Power & Light

Total number of power outages:

Number of customers affected:

Number of outages in Escambia County:

Number of outages in Santa Rosa County:

Number of outages in Okaloosa County:

Mississippi Power

Total number of power outages:

Number of customers affected:

Number of outages in George County:

Number of outages in Greene County:

Singing River Electric

Number of power outages:

Number of customers affected:

WKRG News 5 will continue to update the story throughout the severe weather event.