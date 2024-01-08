(UPDATED 10:07 p.m.) MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Strong winds could down trees and powerlines as a significant storm system moves across the Gulf Coast.
A High Wind Warning is in effect for our area with the possibility of 40 to 50-mile-per-hour winds.
News 5 is keeping a running list of the total number of power outages and total customers affected for the following:
- Alabama Power
- Riviera Utilities
- Baldwin EMC
- Florida Light and Power
- Mississippi Power
- Singing River Electric
Alabama Power
Total number of power outages: 539
Number of customers affected: 20,284
Number of customers affected in Baldwin County: 0
Number of customers affected in Clarke County: 0
Number of customers affected in Escambia County: 0
Number of customers affected in Mobile County: 3,806
Number of customers affected in Monroe County: 0
Number of customers affected in Washington County: 212
Riviera Utilities
Number of power outages: 3
Number of customers affected: 17
Baldwin EMC
Number of power outages: 12
Number of customers affected: 380
Florida Power & Light
Total number of power outages: 241
Number of outages in Escambia County: 168
Number of outages in Santa Rosa County: 4
Number of outages in Okaloosa County: 68
Mississippi Power
Total number of power outages: 52
Number of customers affected: 806
Number of customers affected in George County: 36
Number of customers affected in Greene County: 0
Singing River Electric
Number of power outages: 40
Number of customers affected: 1,843
WKRG News 5 will continue to update the story throughout the severe weather event.