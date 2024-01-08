(UPDATED 10:07 p.m.) MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Strong winds could down trees and powerlines as a significant storm system moves across the Gulf Coast.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for our area with the possibility of 40 to 50-mile-per-hour winds.

News 5 is keeping a running list of the total number of power outages and total customers affected for the following:

Alabama Power

Riviera Utilities

Baldwin EMC

Florida Light and Power

Mississippi Power

Singing River Electric

Alabama Power

Total number of power outages: 539

Number of customers affected: 20,284

Number of customers affected in Baldwin County: 0

Number of customers affected in Clarke County: 0

Number of customers affected in Escambia County: 0

Number of customers affected in Mobile County: 3,806

Number of customers affected in Monroe County: 0

Number of customers affected in Washington County: 212

Riviera Utilities

Number of power outages: 3

Number of customers affected: 17

Baldwin EMC

Number of power outages: 12

Number of customers affected: 380

Florida Power & Light

Total number of power outages: 241

Number of outages in Escambia County: 168

Number of outages in Santa Rosa County: 4

Number of outages in Okaloosa County: 68

Mississippi Power

Total number of power outages: 52

Number of customers affected: 806

Number of customers affected in George County: 36

Number of customers affected in Greene County: 0

Singing River Electric

Number of power outages: 40

Number of customers affected: 1,843

WKRG News 5 will continue to update the story throughout the severe weather event.