Toll increases to $5 at Garcon Point Bridge in Santa Rosa County

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Transportation has announced an increase in toll rates on the Garcon Point Bridge in Santa Rosa County which took effect March 1.

To comply with a recent court order, the cash toll rate for two-axle vehicles went from $3.75 to $5. The cash rate for each additional axle (over two axles) will be an additional $5 per axle

The SunPass toll rate will be $4.50 for two-axle vehicles and the SunPass rate for each additional axle will be an additional $4.50 per axle.

Two-axle vehicles using a SunPass transponder will receive a 25 percent discount on their toll transactions in any month they have 30 or more Garcon Point Bridge toll transactions. The adjusted monthly 25 percent volume discount rate will apply this month.

The Garcon Point Bridge was constructed by the Santa Rosa Bay Bridge Authority and opened in 1999.

