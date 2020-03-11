Together for Tennessee Telethon raises $13,770 for tornado victims

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5, the Red Cross, and Cumulus Media held a disaster relief telethon to benefit the victims of middle Tennessee’s deadly storm

$13,770 was raised during the seven-hour telethon for victims of the deadly tornado that swept through middle Tennessee March 3.

You can donate online to the victims by clicking here.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories