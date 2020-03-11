Together for Tennessee Telethon raises $13,770 for tornado victims

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Mobile Fire-Rescue has named Zac Foerster, 2019 Firefighter of the Year. Foerster was honored for his life-saving actions at a horrific wreck in Baldwin County. Foerster received the Firefighter of the Year award tonight at Mobile Fire Rescue's Awards and Recognition Banquet. News 5's Devon Walsh was the emcee.

Back in June, while off-duty, Foerster stopped to help those involved in a wreck on Highway 90 and County Road 85 in Robertsdale. Several people were ejected. Fifteen-year-old Dezmon San-Juan Minter of Loxley died at the scene. Sixteen-year-old Robert Brady Sellers, died at the hospital.