Together for Tennessee Telethon raises $13,770 for tornado victims

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5, the Red Cross, and Cumulus Media held a disaster relief telethon to benefit the victims of middle Tennessee’s deadly storm.
$13,770 was raised during the seven-hour telethon for victims of the deadly tornado that swept through middle Tennessee March 3.
You can donate online to the victims by clicking here.
