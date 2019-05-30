Times perfect for opening day TV triple header

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG)

Local college football fans will be able to see their three favorite teams back-to-back-to-back on national television on the opening weekend of the season. Kick off times were finalized this week and could not have aligned better for fans of South Alabama, Alabama, and Auburn.

On August 31st, the Jaguars will kick-off at 11:00 in Lincoln, Nebraska against the Cornhuskers. The game will be televised by ESPN. At 2:30 on ABC, Alabama plays Duke in Atlanta. That game will be followed on ABC by the Auburn-Oregon game from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas with a 6:30 kickoff.