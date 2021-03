MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Three sharks, including two Great White sharks, are being tracked in the Gulf of Mexico near our area of the Gulf Coast by Ocearch.

Cabot, a 9 foot 8 inch male Great White, weighing 533 pounds and Edithe, an 11 foot 8 inch female Great White who weighs 1,185 pounds recently pinged south of Mobile Bay. Near them, SouthJaw, an 8 foot 5 inch male Tiger Shark who weighs 200 pounds.

You can track these three, along with many other sharks, on Ocearch’s Shark tracker here.