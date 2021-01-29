Three months after murder, Pensacola family says ‘we want justice’

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The family of Marcus Thomas is still grieving but fighting for justice hoping Pensacola police soon make an arrest.

“I just can’t believe he’s gone,” Natrelle Feagin, his aunt, said. “I want to know why…why would somebody do this?”

A makeshift memorial has been set up where Thomas took his last breath right off of West Cervantes Street.

“All we want is justice for our Marcus,” Feagin said. “It’s not gonna bring him back but we need justice.”

She and her daughter Kianni Feagin say he was a peaceful person, always smiling, caring and making friends wherever he went.

“All we know is he was very loved and loving,” Kianni, his cousin, said. “He was very giving.”

Marcus was killed October 17th just after 11 p.m. at Attucks Court. It’s a busy area and there are likely witnesses out there who know something but aren’t talking to police.

“How would you feel if somebody just took your loved one for no reason?” Natrelle said. “Just for no reason at all.”

Marcus would have just become a dad two weeks ago. He leaves behind family and friends who desperately want answers about who did this and why.

“We don’t want any retaliation,” Kianni said. “We just want justice so we can have some type of peace. Some type of closure.”

They’re calling for the person who did this to turn themselves in.

Pensacola police are asking for the public’s help. You can submit tips anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.