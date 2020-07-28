Three indicted for robbery, murder of man at Hilton Motel in Crestview

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A grand jury has indicted two women and a man on murder and robbery charges.

Jasmine Williams, Eric Dorsey and Tykira Deandrade were indicted on charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and armed robbery.

On May 19 at the Hilton Motel, these three are accused of robbing the victim, Kaylun Gray, who was staying in a room there. During the robbery, the state attorney says the victim was able to shoot and kill a fourth suspect, Jakeith Edwards, who shot and killed the victim.

The three who have been indicted will be back in court Aug. 6.

