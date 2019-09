GRAND BAY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Public School System is investigating a threat made to Grand Bay Middle School Friday.

School officials, along with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, are investigating after the school received a letter. School officials say there is no evidence that the threat is credible.

Grand Bay Middle School principal Shawn Butler made a statement on Facebook, saying he feels “absolutely comfortable that Grand Bay Middle School is a safe place to be.”