Thomasville police officer sent to hospital after altercation with suspect

THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) – Thomasville Police assigned to the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force located a wanted suspect Saturday who had warrants dating back to 2013.

Police say Derrius Donae Griffin was sitting inside of a vehicle in the Subway parking lot when officers approached him. Police say Griffin refused to exit the vehicle and put the car in drive, slamming into an ice machine.

“Griffin used his vehicle as a weapon intentionally trying to strike officers with it. Griffin also almost hit a bystander as well,” said police in a statement released on Tuesday.

According to Thomasville PD Griffin’s vehicle eventually slammed into a Thomasville police cruiser that was parked behind him. Police say two officers and the suspect were injured during a brief struggle. One of the officers was treated and released from Thomasville Regional Medical Center later in the day. Griffin was also treated for minor injuries.

Griffin is in the Clarke County Jail charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, criminal mischief and assault on a federal officer.