Thomasville Police in search of man wanted for murder

THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man is wanted by the Thomasville Police Department for murder.

A warrant was issued for Jarquise Hayes by the Clarke County Circuit Court. Clarke County Sheriff Mitchell Stuckey said the shooting happened the day before Thanksgiving. Nick Bettis was shot and killed as he was leaving his mom’s house in Thomasville. He was shot several times, and police believe Hayes was across the street hiding and waiting for Bettis.

Stuckey says Bettis was shot by what they believe was an AR-15. There may be other arrests coming from another shooting in the area that could be related.

Thomasville Police say if you know of Hayes’ whereabouts, contact Chief Mitchell Stuckey at 334-456-1049. Anyone that offers information leading to his arrest will be rewarded.

