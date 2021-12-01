Thomasville police chase ends with recovery of stolen items

THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) – A Valley, Ala. man has been arrested following a burglary and police chase in Thomasville early Tuesday morning. Thomasville Police were called to a neighborhood in the south part of the city at 3:30 a.m. after a resident noticed something out of the ordinary.

The caller described a white male running through a yard with a long gun before speeding off in a pickup truck moments later. Officers spotted the vehicle, but they were led on a brief chase when the driver refused to stop. Thomas Earl Gregory was arrested on multiple charges. Officers recovered several stolen items from the vehicle and detectives were able to quickly identify the owners of those items. Several victims reported vehicles that were disturbed, but nothing was taken. Thomasville Police say additional state and federal charges may be filed.

Gregory is charged with 2 counts Burglary 3rd, 5 counts of Breaking and Entering Vehicle, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, DUI and 2 counts of Receiving Stolen Property.