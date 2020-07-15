Thomasville PD first agency in Alabama to use pursuit tech

THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Thomasville Police Department will receive 20 Pursuit Alert devices for their patrol units within the next 60-90 days thanks to a donation by retired sheriff’s deputy Tim Morgan.

Morgan created the technology to help warn drivers of nearby police chases.

“We want to make sure the public has every opportunity to know ahead of time, or during this thing, so they can take preventative action and pull off the road or at least be aware that something may be heading their way,” said police chief Mitchell Stuckey.

“It’s a very distinct audible tone followed by a voiceover that says warning, high speed pursuit in progress use extreme caution,” said Morgan.

Drivers will download the app and it will alert them of a police pursuit within a 2-mile radius. The officer first has to push a button on the device in the patrol car, which then signals the alert.

“We look at what can we do different, what can we do that would enhance public safety in the future,” said Mayor Sheldon Day.

City council members unanimously approved a 2-year contract with the company Monday night.

Last month a tragic accident occurred following a police pursuit on Highway 43 near Fulton. Thomasville Police were chasing a man, who eventually crossed the median hitting a family head on. Megan Brunson, her mom Wanda and Megan’s daughter Ava were all killed.

“All of the first responders who responded that night, they were tasked with dealing with a horrible situation,” said Chief Stuckey.

Morgan is donating the units free of charge to the Thomasville Police Department in memory of the Brunson family. They will be the first law enforcement agency in Alabama to utilize the technology.

